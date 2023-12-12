Llego el final del torneo futsal AFA y así quedaron los resultados
Las Heras-, El 9 y 10 de diciembre marcaron la gran final del torneo futsal «AFA», donde la habilidad de cada equipo se vivió en la cancha.
A continuación los resultados:
PRIMERA A:
🥇CAMPEÓN: Villarreal.
🥈SUBCAMPEÓN: Camioneros.
🥉TERCERO: Dep. Patagones.
PRIMERA B:
🥇CAMPEÓN: Los Dragones.
🥈SUBCAMPEÓN: Petroleros.
🥉TERCERO: Los Sureños.
PRIMERA C:
🥇CAMPEÓN: La Reserva.
🥈SUBCAMPEÓN: Temperley.
🥉TERCERO: PSG.
SENIOR:
🥇CAMPEÓN: Villarreal VT.
🥈SUBCAMPEÓN: Don Bosco.
🥉TERCERO: Los Magios.
RESERVA:
🥇CAMPEÓN: Dep. Patagones.
🥈SUBCAMPEÓN: Los Dragones.
🥉TERCERO: 420 Futsal.
FEMENINO:
🥇CAMPEONAS: La Mitad +1.
🥈SUBCAMPEONAS: Funebreras.
🥉TERCERA: Nocheras.
