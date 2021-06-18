CulturaEntretenimientoRegionalesSociedad

Todavía hay tiempo para participar del concurso Día de la Bandera

18 Jun 2021 Periodico Las Heras
Las Heras-, La Municipalidad de Las Heras, informan que, a raíz de acercarse el Día de la Bandera, invitan a celebrarlo con un Gran Concurso “Colores de mi Patria”.

Para participar tenes que hacer lo siguiente:

1)CONFECCIONA TU BANDERA CON MATERIALES RECICLABLES (lo que tengas en casa).

2)SÁCALE UNA FOTO Y COMENTA EN ESTE POSTEO

3) PONELA EN LA VENTANA O EN UN LUGAR VISTOSO, PARA VESTIR NUESTRA CIUDAD DE CELESTE Y BLANCO

4) ¡LAS 3 BANDERAS QUE TENGAN MÁS REACCIONES SERÁN LAS GANADORAS!

¡TODA LA FAMILIA PUEDE PARTICIPAR!

Tenes tiempo hasta el día 19 de junio a las 23:00 hs

IMPORTANTES PREMIOS

