Todavía hay tiempo para participar del concurso Día de la Bandera
Las Heras-, La Municipalidad de Las Heras, informan que, a raíz de acercarse el Día de la Bandera, invitan a celebrarlo con un Gran Concurso “Colores de mi Patria”.
Para participar tenes que hacer lo siguiente:
1)CONFECCIONA TU BANDERA CON MATERIALES RECICLABLES (lo que tengas en casa).
2)SÁCALE UNA FOTO Y COMENTA EN ESTE POSTEO
3) PONELA EN LA VENTANA O EN UN LUGAR VISTOSO, PARA VESTIR NUESTRA CIUDAD DE CELESTE Y BLANCO
4) ¡LAS 3 BANDERAS QUE TENGAN MÁS REACCIONES SERÁN LAS GANADORAS!
¡TODA LA FAMILIA PUEDE PARTICIPAR!
Tenes tiempo hasta el día 19 de junio a las 23:00 hs
IMPORTANTES PREMIOS
